Police in Delta state have rescued four persons who were kidnapped on Monday morning while traveling along Abraka-Eku expressway by Orerokpe Bridge in Okpe local government area.

The security personnel led by the divisional police officer, Paul Oboware in a swift reaction with the active support of troops of the Nigerian Army, and members of Oreorokpe community vigilantes, trailed the kidnappers into the adjoining bushes.

The rescue team put pressure on the kidnappers, thereby forcing them to hastily abandon their victims and took to their heels.