Nigeria’s President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States has convened another Extraordinary Summit of the Authority on the political situation in the Republic of Niger.

The Summit will hold in Abuja, on Thursday, 10rh of August.

The ECOWAS Leaders will be considering and discussing the political situation and recent developments in Niger Republic.

This comes after the expiration of the one week ultimatum issued by the Regional bloc to the military coup leaders in Niger to relinquish power and restore constitutional order.

ECOWAS also slapped sanctions on the landlocked west African country which includes a no-fly zone, cutting electricity supply and freezing the assets of the coup leaders in the region.

Advertisement

One of the resolutions reached also includes an option of the use of force if the coup leaders defy the sanctions and hang on to power.

But pressure have been mounting on President Tinubu from several quarters to jettison the military option of use of force and continue to explore all diplomatic and political means to resolve the standoff.