Ministerial Nominee , Festus Keyamo, has tendered an unreserved apology to lawmakers for failing to honour several invitations of the National Assembly over the N52 Billion Empowerment project under the Buhari administration.

Mr Keyamo who was appearing before the Senate for Screening as a Ministerial nominee from Delta State was questioned by Senator Darlington Nwokocha while answering questions on his suitability for the position of a minister.

The motion by Senator Nwokocha was Seconded by Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe from Abia State that he should be stepped down until he accepts the Senate has responsibility to superintend over the affairs of ministers and also perform oversight function.

The Sitting nearly descended into complete rowdiness after the movement of the motion and the vote to either accept or reject it.

The Senate passed the motion but the President of the Senate intervened and dissolved into an executive session which lasted more than two hours.

The Senate later reconvened with the nominee tendering an unreserved apology to the Senate over his past conduct promising that he will always honour the authority of the Senate as a Minister.

The Senate thereafter Screened him and allowed him to go.