One of the ministerial nominees, Bodun Tijani on Saturday profusely apologised to the Senate and Nigerians as a whole over what the lawmakers described as “offensive tweets”

The young Nigerian had in 2019 and 2021 respectfully expressed his displeasure over the state of affairs in the country.

While appearing before the Senate committee of the whole for screening as a Minister of the federal republic, the lawmakers confronted the nominee with the ‘offensive’ comments and asked to confirm if indeed he made such derogatory remarks in the micro blogging site

After series of discussion, the nominee apologised profusely for his comments while reaffirming his loyalty and passion for Nigeria.