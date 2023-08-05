The chief of the Army staff, Lt. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has reaffirmed the commitment and unalloyed loyalty of the Nigerian Army to the government and the Constitution of the nation.

He emphasized that in this modern era, the only thing better than democracy for our country is more democracy.

Lt. Gen. Lagbaja made this statement during the Passing-Out-Parade of Executive Commission 1/2023 at the Nigerian Army School of Infantry, Jaji, Kaduna State.

He further stressed that the Nigerian Army is dedicated to defending and strengthening democracy and will not engage in actions that undermine or truncate it.

Additionally, he urged all Nigerian Army personnel to be proud champions of democracy and remain apolitical while discharging their constitutional duties.