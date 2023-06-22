At an official press briefings, Russia and Ukraine armed forces are claiming victory in the lingering War.

Russia claims that Ford assaults from the Ukrainian side while Ukraine says multiple battles were fought on the front lines over the past day.

Leaders and representatives from more than 60 countries are in London for a two-day conference to secure funding to help Ukraine recover from the ravages of War.

UK’s Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, attention is on Ukraine’s economic recovery as intended by the conference.

Advertisement

President Volodymr Zelensky wants more action on the rebuilding of his country.

Mr Sunak said “I saw Ukraine’s incredible spirit, a spirit, yes of strength and defiance but also of ingenuity and innovation.

“They were networking mobile phones so that people across Ukraine could download an app which would allow their phone to pick up

the sound of the Shahid drones and feed back the location so that Ukrainian air defense could track them and shoot them down.

“During the winter, Russia tried to destroy Ukraine’s energy grid, by February over 40 percent of power generation was down

but now because of that incredible Ingenuity and Defiance, Ukraine has got the grid back online and they’re even able to start exporting electricity back to Europe.