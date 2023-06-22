An appeal has gone to commercial motorcycle riders and other transporters in Nigeria to endure the current hardship caused by the increment in the petroleum pump price, as the situation will soon change for the better.

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo made this appeal in Abeokuta during the inauguration of the state executive of the Articulate Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association (AMORAN) in the State.

He urged members of the association led by Nurudeen Alowonle to support the government in reshaping the destiny of the country and to make things easy for the masses.

Other leaders AMORAN appealed to their members to charge moderately and not to make things difficult for people.