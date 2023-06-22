Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has has congratulated his predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, on his award of an honorary doctorate degree of the Lagos State University (LASU).

The honorary doctorate degree, Doctor of Letters, is to be conferred on the former Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) at LASU’s 40th anniversary celebration and 26th convocation ceremonies scheduled for Thursday, 22nd June at the main campus in Ojo, Lagos.

Oyebanji in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode, described the honour done Dr Fayemi as heartwarming and a recognition of his sundry contributions to democratic development and nation building spanning three decades.

The Governor said the award is more symbolic by the fact that it is being conferred on Fayemi after he had left office which bears eloquent testimony to the recognition of his stellar performance in public service as a two-term governor and a former federal minister.

Oyebanji also noted that the impact made by Fayemi in Human Rights, National Integration and African Security Development, which is part of the consideration for the award, is visible for all to see as the former Governor has distinguished himself in those areas in his public service trajectory.

Advertisement

Describing Fayemi as a pride to all Ekiti sons and daughters all over the world, Oyebanji said the honour, which is coming few months after the former Governor was elected as President of the Forum of African Regions (FORAF) is a testament to his relevance within and outside Nigeria.

He expressed optimism that the latest honour would spur the former Governor to carry out more selfless service to Ekiti, Nigeria, the global community and humanity in general in years to come.

The Governor expressed gratitude to the authorities of LASU for finding Dr Fayemi worthy of the honour which he said is well deserved and a gesture of his recognition as a world renowned scholar, pro-democracy activist, advocate of national unity, security expert and eminent statesman.

“We share in the joy of this well earned recognition on our leader, former Governor of the state and a global citizen whose service to the state, country and humanity is priceless.

“On behalf of my wife, Olayemi, the Government and people of Ekiti State, I congratulate our amiable leader on this milestone and pray that the good Lord continue to sustain him with his grace and favour as he continues to work for the development of mankind”, the Governor added.