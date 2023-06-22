Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has promised to run an government with open door policy and good governance anchored on transparency and accountability.

He made this known while receiving the Speaker of the 10th Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo and members of the assembly after their inaugural sitting in Abeokuta.

The Governor also called for mutual respect between the three arms of government in the state and thanked members of the State Assembly for the maturity displayed while electing their leaders.