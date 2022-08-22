Diversification will help Stabilise the Economy- Shettima

APC’s vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima tells delegates at the ongoing NBA Annual general conference that one way to stabilize the economy will be to diversify sources of the country’s income.

On insecurity, he noted that the strength of our armed forces needs to be boosted to at least 960,000. “I will handle the security and lead the troops while my principal (Bola Ahmed Tinubu) who is an economic wizard will handle the economy.”

PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on his part, calls for the abolishment of multiple exchange rates.

He also noted that the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct and made a case for giving everyone a sense of belonging, so as to tackle insecurity.

The Labour party’s flag bearer, Peter Obi, says Nigeria must move from the level of a consumption-driven country to be production-driven.

In his words, “next year will not be about tribe, religion, connection or entitlement but about competence, capacity and commitment to deliver.”

He also promised to focus on security, law and order, human capital investment, education and revamping the power sector.

The APC candidate who is also representing the party’s flag bearer, promised to focus on improving the economy, ecology and assured of providing leadership that will be in tune with reality, who has the capacity to add value to the society.

In his address, Retired Justice Peter Umeadi, who is the APGA flag bearer urged the electorate to exercise due voter diligence in the 2023 general electioneering process, as a way to strengthen Nigeria’s democratic transitions.