The Minister of Police Affairs, Muhammad Dingyadi, has inaugurated a 16-member Governing Board of the Police Academy Wudil.

The Governing Board which consists of stakeholders from the police and the academia was inaugurated at the Ministry of Police Affairs, Headquarters in Abuja.

The Minister stated that the overall objectives of the Police Academy are to encourage learning and and poster professional development of the police as an institution.

He explained that the Police Academy Governing Board also known as the Nigeria Police Academy Council has the statutory responsibility to exercise control and supervise the policy, finances, and property of the Academy as well as promote and discipline staff of the Academy that are not Police Officers.

The board, according to him also has power to appoint professors and other principal academic and administrative staff of the academy who are not police officers.

He said that the board also stipulates terms of conditions of their appointment; determine their remuneration and scope of responsibilities.

Dingyadi said that the appointment of the members was based on merit and their commendable track records.

He urged them to bring to bear their wealth of experience and ingenuity, in the realisation of statutory responsibility of re-engineering a world standard policing system in Nigeria.

Responding on behalf of the board members, Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Usman Baba, pledged commitment of the board to transform POLAC to a center of excellence.

Baba said the academy had since its establishment, grown from strength to strength and would continue to produce fine police officers in various fields of studies.