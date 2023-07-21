Kylian Mbappe has been put up for sale by PSG following their dispute with the French Superstar.

Mbappe has not been included in the squad to Japan and South Korea, which departs tomorrow.

PSG only want players on the tour who are committed to the club and want to be at the club.

PSG are convinced Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. That’s viewed as a huge betrayal after he said he’d never leave for free.

Clarity was asked for by July, their first training session back, but PSG say nothing has been communicated to the club by Kylian Mbappe.

Advertisement

Therefore the club has to assume the player wants to leave for free, therefore must begin plans without him – including the Japan and Korea tour.

Mbappe is now for sale and the club will engage with suitors, of which there are several who have been waiting for a decision.