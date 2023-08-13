Kylian Mbappé has rejoined the Paris Saint-Germain first team after two weeks training away from them, the club have announced.

The 24-year-old forward’s return comes after positive talks between his camp and the club on Saturday ahead of the opening game of the season at the Parc des Princes against Lorient, which finished 0-0. Mbappé watched the game from the stands.

“Following very constructive, positive talks between PSG and Kylian Mbappe before the game vs Lorient, the player has been reinstated into the first-team training squad this morning,” PSG said in a statement.

The France captain was punished and dropped for refusing to renew his contract, which expires in a year. PSG also transfer listed him and are listening to offers for the 2018 World Cup winner.

Mbappé trained with other PSG players who are available for transfer, including Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler or Leandro Paredes. He has refused all offers put to him by the club and is determined to run down his contract before departing as a free agent.

PSG president Nasser al Khelaifi said it is out of the question that Mbappé will be allowed to leave on a free. Al Khelaifi was clear in his discussions with Mbappé and his entourage that they extend his existing deal or he will be transferred this summer.

Before the Lorient game, manager Luis Enrique said he hoped PSG could find a resolution to the dispute with Mbappé, noting that the club had prior experience in resolving contract issues with the forward.

Mbappe, who has finished as Ligue 1’s top scorer in the past five seasons, was also set to leave on a free transfer at the end of the 2021-22 campaign. He signed a contract extension last year after PSG rejected a bid from Real Madrid.

PSG return to Ligue 1 action against Toulouse on Saturday.