Noella Foundation says it is partnering with well meaning firms within and outside Nigeria to help lift over 10,000 Nigerian youths out of unemployment.

Co-founder Noella Foundation, Mr Seyi Tinubu disclosed this at a medical outreach organised in Abuja to commemorate the International Youth Day.

International Youth Day is a day set aside to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youths.

The Nigerian Youths form a large part of its over two hundred Million population.

A large percentage of the Youth are left unemployed.

It is said that government alone can not provide employment which is why there is need for both private individuals and organisations to support the government to reduce the rate of unemployment in the nation.

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the International Youth Day, the Noella Foundation says it will provide jobs for over ten thousand Nigeria youths through partnerships with other firms outside the country.

According to its Co-founder, the foundation in the next few months would create these jobs through upskilling of Nigerians with tools, resources, and opportunities that empower them to carve their own niche towards success in different industries.

Part of activities to commemorate the day is the provision of a medical outreach to support the needy in this vicinity.

For these beneficiaries, the gesture is one which they do not take for granted.

The theme for this year’s international youth Day is “Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World.”