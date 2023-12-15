The Ogun State government has described the recently approved Kajola dry port as a game changer in the economy of the state, as it will create at least 40,000 jobs for both skilled and unskilled workers.

This was just as it assured all stakeholders that their interests had been captured in the project, adding that the construction of the dry port would expand the internally generated revenue of the state, reduce transport and transaction costs, and attract various infrastructure and regional development projects, amongst others.

This was disclosed by the state Commissioner For Transportation, Hon Olugbenga Dairo, during a chat with pressmen in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Olugbenga Dairo, who said efforts had reached advanced stage in actualizing the Dapo Abiodun administration’s vision for the envisioned dry port at Kajola, Papalanto in Ewekoro Local Government Area of state, said that the government is determined to make Ogun, Nigeria’s first investment and business destination.

He disclosed that the approval given to the state government by the federal government to develop a dry port followed its strategic identification in the state’s Multimodal Transportation Master Plan.

Tracing the origins of the project, the commissioner said: “In 2021, Governor Dapo Abiodun directed us to put together a strategic Multimodal Transportation Master Plan for Ogun State.

He said Governor Dapo Abiodun, being a private sector person who has operated in various international institutions, understands best practices and appreciates keen focus on policy development and project delivery, is promoting international best practices to make Ogun State the best destination forgot investors.