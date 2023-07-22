Popular Ibadan-based prankster, Abdullahi Mahruf, also known as Trinityguy has been released on bail from detention at the Agodi correctional centre in Ibadan.O One of his colleagues Abdul Gafar Ahmad Oluwatoyin, popularly known as Cute Abiola confirmed this on through a Facebook post on Friday.

Cute Abiola said Trinityguy was released having met bail conditions.

He added that Trinityguy had prayed fervently for vindication during his days in prison which he said was evident in a black spot clearly speckled on his forehead in his new pictures.

According to the facebook post “Trinity is finally free on bail. I am wishing you all the best brother. May Almighty Allah keep guiding you to the right part. Welcome back! My guy don pray tire. see him forehead”

Trinityguy had got into trouble after his prank video with a minor went viral on social media and was invited by Oyo State Police Command for interrogation after which he was charged to court for sexualizing a minor in the viral video.

He was charged alongside the victim’s parents, Ahmed and Rofiat, with conspiracy and sexual abuse/exploitation on Tuesday, July 11, when Inspector Oluwakemi Arowosaye told the court that he conspired with the victim’s parents to abuse and sexualize the young girl in his viral video.