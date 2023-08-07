The Senate has confirmed 45 out of 48 Ministerial Nominees sent for consideration by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Senate however did not confirm former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the nominee from Taraba State Abubakar Sanni Danladi and Stella Okotete.

The nomination of El Rufai and the Other Two were not however put to voice vote holding back their confirmation.

The Senate however confirmed former Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, despite the rowdiness that greeted his screening earlier in the day.