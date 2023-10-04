The ministerial nominee from Kaduna State Abbas Balarabe caused a scare in the Senate when he unexpectedly slumped during his screening for confirmation as Minister of the Federal republic.

This forced the upper legislative Chamber to go into a closed door meeting and returned to explain that the Kaduna State nominee collapsed because he was fasting and clearly exhausted.

But the 3 nominees whose names was sent to the Senate by President Tinubu were screened and their appointment as Federal ministers confirmed by the Senate.

The Nominees Jamila Ibrahim, and Ayodele Olawale are the latest ministerial appointments made by President Tinubu to occupy the Ministry of youths, while Abbas Balarabe was appointed to take the slot of Kaduna State after former Governor Nasir EL-Rufai failed to scale Senate screening.

The Senate confirmed these ministerial nominations after they satisfactorily responded to questions from the Lawmakers that showcased there capacity, competence and character and how they will bring it to bear in their assigned responsibility.

But the Senate acknowledged the very rich resume of Mr Balarabe from Kaduna State despite being unable to answer questions from lawmakers due to his loss of consciousness as a result of exhaustion and fasting.