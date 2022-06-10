Ondo court sentences 3 to death by hanging for Funke Olakunri’s murder

An Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure has sentenced three out or four persons that killed Olufunke Olakuri, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Reuben Fasoranti to death by hanging.

The Trial Judge, Justice William Olamide however freed one of the accused who is the public relations officer of Miyetti Allah, Auwàl Abubakar.

He was accused of aiding and abetting.

Olufunke Olakuri, daughter of Afenifere Leader, Reuben Fasoranti was shot dead in June, 2019 by gunmen in Ore, Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

She was buried few weeks after her gruesome murder.

Her alleged killers were later arrested and arraigned, six months after her death.