Politics is not about force, you must work hard, be diplomatic-Gov Sule

Politics is not about force; you cannot say, “I must have it, I must do that.” Instead, you must talk to people diplomatically, lobby for it, and work hard for it.

These were the words of Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State while speaking on TVC’s News morning show, TVC Breakfast on Thursday.

Governor Sule noted that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the APC Presidential Flagbearer, had worked extremely hard for this position and that people should credit him for it.

Contrary to the belief that the Presidential ticket was zoned to the Southwest, Governor Sule stated that, there were other governors who contested from other parts of the South but didn’t win.

The Governor added that when it was decided to zone to the South, the Northern governors never said Southwest, South south or Southeast, they simply said South.

“And, if anyone starts saying they’ve zoned it to south east or southwest, that’s a different story. Now, if the argument is that during the governors’ and other stakeholders’ meeting, they began to look at all the people from the south and zeroed in on one or two people, that’s a completely different story.

“There were people from the southeast among the five people we proposed as governors, and we said it was fine if any of them came from the south. I don’t think anyone will accuse us of zoning it to the southwest as governors; we certainly didn’t,.

Governor Sule urged everyone to come together to rebuild the party adding that everyone will have their turn. “Who knows what will happen next, maybe the Southeast will win it, so that’s how politics works,” he said.https://www.tvcnews.tv/2022/06/father-alia-wins-benue-apc-governorship-re-run-primary-election/