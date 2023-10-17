Nigeria has unveiled a new geological map with a renewed commitment to create a conducive business environment for investment opportunities to thrive in the Mining industry.

This year’s Mining Week provides an opportunity for leading key actors to brainstorm on ways of leveraging on the Prosperity offered by the sector.

It’s the 8th edition of the Nigeria Mining Week with the theme: Capitalising On Nigeria’s Critical Mineral Resources for its Economic Growth’.

Senior government officials including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who stood in for President Bola Tinubu and captains of industry converged to share thoughts on the way forward for the sector.

With attention gradually shifting from oil, there is the consensus here that the Mining sector is the country’s next economic destination.

The challenge of data accumulation and management remains a talking point and government says technology comes handy.

For the Tinubu administration, it is appalling that the Mining sector, with its rich potentials, contributes a paltry 0.23 per cent to the nation’s GDP.

Its determination is to tap on the gains of the sector.

Highpoint of the event was the unveiling of the geological map.

