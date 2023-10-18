The Nigerian Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV) is urging the federal government to establish a comprehensive housing delivery agenda.

The group made the call while addressing a press conference in Kaduna State.

NIESV said the housing delivery agenda should include a well-structured institutional framework that spans all levels of government, and will facilitate the release of plots with substantial value for the housing sector.

Advertisement

The institute said if properly leveraged, the real estate sector has the potential to surpass crude oil as the nation’s primary driver of economic growth, generating employment opportunities for the burgeoning population.

They expressed t readiness to collaborate with the government in formulating a policy framework that expedites housing solutions for the less privileged within a short timeframe.

Advertisement