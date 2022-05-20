Court to deliver judgment in case of Dane Nielsen who murdered Nigerian Wife, Daughter

The Lagos High Court, sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square annex, will will deliver its judgment in the case of a Danish man, Dane Peter Nielsen, accused of killing his Nigerian wife, Zainab, and daughter, Petra.

Mr Nielsen is accused of killing his wife, Alizee, a musician, and his daughter on April 5, 2018, around 3.45 a.m. at their Banana Island home in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

The judge hearing the case is Justice Bolanle Okikiolu-Ighile.

The Lagos State Government arraigned the 53-year-old defendant on a two-count murder charge, punishable by the death penalty under Section 223 of the Lagos Criminal Laws of 2015. He entered a not guilty plea to the charges.

Many activists from the Women Arise for Change Initiative, led by Joe Okei-Odumakin, are also in the courtroom.

According to TVC News, Alizee and Petra have yet to be buried four years and 28 days after their deaths.

This is a developing story, more details will be provided.