Communities across Ijaw land have been charged to begin the proper documentation of strangers living among them to avoid the incessant farmer/herder clash in the region.

This formed part of the resolution reached in Yenagoa by the leaders of the Ijaw ethnic nationality as three persons lost their lives to suspected armed herdsmen in Bayelsa and Delta States.

The extraordinary meeting of leaders of the Ijaw National Congress and Ijaw Youths Council was deemed necessary due to recent attacks on some riverine communities by suspected armed Fulani herdsmen in the Niger Delta region.

Not less than three persons are reported to have lost their lives in the wake of the unwarranted attacks on farmers in the Ijaw communities of both Delta and Bayelsa States.

The leadership of both bodies has resolved to resist any more attacks while seeking the total enforcement of the Anti-Open grazing law put in place by most state governments in the region.

All genuine strangers are urged to live among the peace-loving people of the region and not the forest where suspicious activities can lead to altercations with the natives.

I HOPE NOTHING WILL STOP THE ELECTIONS – OBASANJO

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has expressed optimism that nothing would stop the February and March general elections from holding.

Obasanjo stated this against the backdrop of the concerns by Nigerians that the election might be postponed following violent protests in some parts of the country as a result of scarcity of the newly redesigned Naira notes and fuel.

The former President expressed concern over the forthcoming coming elections while hosting the members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the African Democratic Congress at his penthouse residence located within the premises of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun state capital.

Obasanjo noted that Nigeria is in an interesting period and urged Nigerians to take the elections with all the seriousness it deserve.

Obasanjo, who said he just returned from an official engagement in West African tour, emphatically declared that Nigerians must strives towards giving their best and ensure that the forthcoming general elections holds.

He explained that the attention of the global community was focused on the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria and therefore, Nigerians as main stakeholders should contribute towards the success of the elections.

FG ASSURES NIGERIANS TO ALLEVIATE SUFFERINGS

The Federal Government has assured Nigerians that it is working hard to improve Nigeria’s economy and alleviate the hardship currently facing citizens across the Country.

Nigeria’s Information Minister, Lai Mohammed , gave the assurance at the 23rd Edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard Media series in Abuja featuring the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs & Disaster Management.

Readjusting to the new normal has been a tough one on Nigerian Citizens.

The Scarcity of petrol and restricted access to cash bites hard as Nigerians lament and call on the government to provide relief.

At the 23rd Edition of the President Muhammadu Buhari Scorecard series, Nigeria’s Information Minister emphatised with Nigerians over the current hardship and acknowledged that the Government is aware of the inconveniences and is working tirelessly to ease the difficult situation.

However, the Minister expresses deep concerns over those who have chosen to politicize the sufferings of innocent Nigerians .

It is the turn of the Humanitarian Affairs Minister to reveal the achievements of her Ministry under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

She says her ministry’s service to humanity , in areas of social intervention and disaster Management has been a blessing as they continue to strive to put Smiles on the faces of poor Nigerians.

Naira Redesign: Supreme Court Suspends CBN’s Naira Redesign Policy

The Supreme Court of Nigeria has restrained the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 Deadline of the old 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes to stop being a legal tender.

Three Northern States, Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara, had in a motion ex-parte filed on February 3rd, prayed the apex court to halt the Central Bank of Nigeria naira redesign policy.

A 7-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice John Okoro, in a unanimous ruling, granted an interim injunction restraining the FG, CBN, commercial banks etc from implementing the February 10, deadline for the old 200, 500 and 1000 Naira notes to stop being a legal tender.

The court further held that the FG, CBN, commercial banks must not continue with the deadline pending the determination of a notice on notice on in respect of the issue on February 15.

By this ruling, the old Naira notes continue to be legal tenders in Nigeria.