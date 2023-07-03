The absence of a witness to Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, the petitioner of the Labour Party at the Lagos state governorship election petition tribunal, before Justice Ashom Arum was stalled on Monday.

Holding brief for the petitioner’s counsel, Idowu Benson, informs the tribunal that the witness was earlier present in court but had to excuse himself from the court due to a health challenge,

He therefore, applied that the tribunal adjourns the sitting.

In their responses, counsel to the independent National electoral commission, governor Babajide Sanwo-olu, deputy governor Obafemi Hamzat, and the All Progressives Congress, whoa re the first to fourth respondents respectively, admit that Mr Benson had informed them, and didnt object to his application seeking an adjournment.

Correspondent, Maugbe Josu reports that the chairman of the tribunal justice Ashom Arum therefore adjourns to Tuesday July 4, 2023 for continuation of hearing the petition.