The ongoing trial of Chidinma Ojukwu, the prime suspect in the alleged murder of Super TV CEO, Usifo Micheal Ataga, has suffered another setback following the absence of the ninth Prosecuting witness, DSP Olusegun Bamidele.

Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) adjourned the matter till the new year.

Ms Chidinma Ojukwu is standing trial on charges of alleged murder, theft, and forgery with her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri.

On the last adjourned date on December 7th, the proceedings were also stalled due to the ill health of DSP Olusegun Bamidele.

When the matter was called on Tuesday, Babatunde Busari, counsel to the second defendant, Adedapo Quadri, after announcing his appearance, told the court that he had received a call from the prosecuting counsel, Yusuf Sule, that his witness would not be present as he is still indisposed, and so the matter cannot commence.

“I was informed by Mr. Yusuf Sule, that the witness, DSP Bamidele is still sick and may not attend proceedings today. On that premise, we will be requesting for an adjournment,” he said.

After listening to the counsel, Justice Adesanya adjourned the matter till 24, 29 and 30 January, 2024 as previously fixed for continuation of trial.

Ms Ojukwu was arraigned on October 12, 2021 on a nine-count charge preferred against her alongside two others by the Lagos State Government.

She and Quadri, are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, and stabbing while the third defendant, Chioma Egbuchu, is facing the ninth count of stealing an iPhone 7 belonging to the late Mr Ataga.