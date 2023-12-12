The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has expressed concern over an urgent need for revolution in Nigeria’s industrialization.

The Chairman MAN for Anambra, Enugu and Ebonyi states made the call at 35th Manufacturers General meeting held in Enugu.

At the just concluded Africa Business Roundtable in Cairo Egypt, Afriexim bank challenged Africa Union to evolve policy that the continent would migrate from being a commodity dominated zone to production capital of the globe.

Concern were raised that Africa, especially Nigeria with over 200 million population should be able to produce between 40-60 percent of her local consumption ratio.

At this 35th Meeting of Manufacturers in the three states of the South East, the people are charged to persuade their suppliers to bring their production factories to the South East Region.

They are advised to bring more Manufacturing firms to South East so as to take advantage of the market size Nigeria population provides.

The Governor of Enugu state Peter Mbah restates his administration’s commitment to provide an enabling environment for business to thrive in the state.

Prominent manufacturers underscore the need for Manufacturers to design new strategies and upscale their production even in the post subsidy era.

The event featured engagement of business giants, as Ooni of Ife advised Igbo unite their Yoruba counterparts.

Awards presentations were also made to prominent Igbo indigenes, including Major General Victor Ezeugwu, Retd who developed MRAP Armoured Tank and Military Hardwares that are currently being used by the military.