The Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, has described as a national embarrassment, the non completion of the National Library seventeen years after conception.

He appealed to the National Assembly to provide adequate funds that will ensure the completion of the edifice in the 2024 budget.

The National Library, located in the heart of the nation’s capital, has been under construction since 2006.

The Minister of Education leads top officials to this budget defence session with all the Committees of the House under the Education sector.

The lawmakers set the ball rolling.

The Minister of Education says it is a shame that the National Library is still uncompleted for about seventeen years.

He wants the National Assembly to prioritise funding for its completion as the 2024 budget gets underway.

Meanwhile, the House Committee on Housing says it will work towards achieving affordable housing for the people

Chairman of the Committee, Aminu Kurfi, gave the assurance in a speech delivered at the inaugural meeting of the Committee.