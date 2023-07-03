President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has met with the new Service Chiefs in a closed-door meeting.

The meeting which concluded a few minutes ago at the Presidential Villa, Abuja was attended by the Chief of Defence Staff, Major-General C.G Musa; Chief of Army Staff, Major-General T. A Lagbaja; Chief of Air Staff, AVM H.B Abubakar; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla; and acting Inspector-General of Police, DIG Kayode Egbetokun.

While the new service chiefs have since assumed duties, their appointments have generated diverse reactions from Nigerians.

The meeting marks the first time Tinubu will meet the new Services Chiefs officially as President of Nigeria.

Speaking after the meeting, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu said the President has appointed quality people and they will deliver improved security to Nigerians.

Advertisement

He thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the country noting that he assured them that he is ready to secure Nigeria.

Recall that Tinubu, shortly before his recent trip to Paris, France, to attend a financial summit, had jolted the nation when he sacked the former service chiefs and announced new ones as replacements.

Tinubu had also appointed a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, as the National Security Adviser (NSA), replacing Babagana Monguno.