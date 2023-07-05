Scotland’s crown jewels will be presented to Britain’s King Charles III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday during a ceremony commemorating the Coronation earlier this year.

The dedication ceremony will honor the British royal family’s long-standing ties to Scotland and will take place in Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral.

The monarch and his wife will be presented with the Honours of Scotland, a collection of royal items which include a crown, a sceptre and a sword made of gold, silver and gems.

The Stone of Destiny, an important symbol of Scottish identity which has been used to crown British monarchs for centuries, has also been moved to the cathedral for the festivities.

The event is part of a wider celebration in Scotland of the king’s coronation, which took place at Westminster Abbey in London in May.

Hundreds of members of the British armed forces – including the Army, Navy and Royal Air Force – will take part in a procession along the Royal Mile, the Scottish capital’s main thoroughfare, before arriving at the cathedral.

Following the ceremony, the king and queen will be received by another guard of honour before the Royal Artillery fire a 21-gun salute at Edinburgh Castle.