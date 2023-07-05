President Bola Tinubu opens his defence in the petition filed by the Labour Party at the presidential Election petition court.

Tenders 18 certified true copies of documents in his defence

Part of the document’s tendered by the president through his counsel proves that Peter Obi has a case of double nomination.

Mr Obi purportedly resigned his membership from the Peoples Democratic Party on 26th May 2022 to join the Labour Party on 27th May 2022.

The Labour Party conducted its Presidential Primary election on 30th May, 2022 which produced the Mr Obi as the candidate it intended to sponsor in the general election.

By virtue of section 77(3) of the Electoral Act, the Labour is mandated to have submitted its comprehensive register of members to the INEC, 30 days before its presidential primary.

This implies that the register of members must have been submitted to INEC on or before 30th April, 2022.

Mr Obi as at 30th April, 2022 was still a member of the

PDP and his name was not in the register of members submitted by Labour Party to INEC.

Peter Obi was still a member of PDP when he contested the presidential Election under the Labour Party.

In his evidence-in-chief Senator Bamidele told the court that 10,929 votes were deducted from APC’s vote.

On allegations of drug trafficking against the president, he noted that there can not be a conviction without a charge and there was no charge against the president before any court.