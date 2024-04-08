Governor Alex Otti says he will not shut the door against members of the opposition party who are interested in defecting to the Labour Party.

He stated this during his monthly media chat held at the Government House, Umuahia, over the weekend.

Governor Alex Otti says the good governance that has been entrenched in the state cannot be changed with the entrance of people from the opposition parties.

He also disclosed that the leader of a kidnapping gang that abducted a Professor in the state, has been arrested alongside another member.

He says his administration is intentional about infrastructural revolution and bringing solutions to the economic challenges of the people.

The State Chief Executive says frantic efforts are made to ensure sanity across major cities in the state.

A joint task force has been set up to handle issues of touting, traffic offences, extortion, among other anomalies.