In Adamawa state, the controversy surrounding the revocation of Buhari Square in Yola by the state government has been put to rest.

Now, the ongoing construction of model primary and secondary schools on that land is aimed at benefiting the public.

The state Commissioner for land Hon. Joab Sahma spoke with tvcnews Owolabi adenusi on the disputed land stressing that the revocation was based on public interest.

Disturbing data released in 2022 by UNESCO shows that approximately 20 million Nigerians out of it’s approximately 200million population are not enrolled in school.

This amounts to 20 percent of Nigeria’s entire population and is more than the overall population of some countries in Africa.

Here in Adamawa state, the school enrollment is adjudged as poor due to the security challenges.

But with all that in mind, governor Fintiri is quick to declare a state of emergency on the education sector.

That move by the governor has repositioned the state in WAEC and NECO examinations in the north and at the national level

Not resting on his oars, Gov Fintiri is building more schools across the state and that is the reason he revoked the land allocated to an APC chieftain since 1976 to accommodate model schools.

The state Commissioner for land says the government action is based on public interest and not politically motivated.

the state Commissioner of Education spoke on the giant strides the Fintiri administration recorded and the ministry’s plan to reposition the education sector of the state.

The residents of PZ where the disputed land is located and the leadership of motor part operators on the land have these to say.

With all these development, the owner of the land a lawmaker representing Yola North, Yola South and Girei Federal Constituency, Abubakar Baba Zango, says he is not giving up on reclaiming the land.

Experts are of the view that the Fintiri-led administration in Adamawa state has significantly contributed positively to education development of the state by making the state an envy of the north in NECO and WAEC performance.