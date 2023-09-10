Katsina state Governor Dikko Umar Radda has flagged off the disbursement of the 3rd cluster of Girls scholarships to 49,370 mothers and caregivers across the state.

This intervention is driven by the federal government under the world bank assisted project “Adolescent Girls’ Initiative for Learning and Empowerment” (AGILE)

It supports the increased transition of adolescent girls and boys to secondary schools.

This foundation-laying exercise is performed by the state Governor to set the pace for the construction of 15 new secondary schools out of the 75 proposed junior and senior secondary schools in the state.

Before now the state had suffered a great setback in the number of students that transit to secondary schools due to factors such as distance, lack of hygienic facilities in schools, and the inability of the parents to finance their children to school.

This narrative is what the world bank and a few selected states in Nigeria are working tirelessly to change through various components of the agile project.

Already some schools have enjoyed school improvement grants and many other incentives that have drawn students back to school.

The proposed schools when completed will house over one hundred thousand students, thereby decongesting old schools and improving even more enrolment across the state.

The disbursement of mega grants of 100 million naira each to some selected schools is another motivation that will see a lot of schools becoming even more developed.

The community representatives are here to witness the ground breaking steps that will reshape the future of their children who will now have no excuse to refuse schooling.

Katsina in the last few decades has been rated among the states with the highest number of out-of-school children, a narrative the new government of the state is working to address.

