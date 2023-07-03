The independent National Electoral Commission has opened its defence against the petition filed by the PDP by calling its first witness.

The witness Lawrence Bayode is a staff in the commission’s information technology department.

Mr Bayode’s witness statement was admitted by the court as evidence.

However, there was an issue concerning the order of cross-examination of the said witness when counsel to Atiku Abubakar told the court that only be proper for the president and APC to first cross-examination the witness

He is said will ensure that he does not give away his line of questions as he deems INEC, Tinubu and the APC as being on the same side.

Counsel to the President Wole Olanipekun, says the order of cross-examination sought by the petitioner is only applicable to criminal proceedings under Section 217 of the Evidence Act.

Mr Olanipekun dismissed the notion that INEC and Tinubu are working together as a team, insisting the electoral body will have nothing to lose if the court gives judgment against the president.