President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has opened his defence in the Petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party against his declaration as the Winner of the February 25th Presidential Election by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The President tendered the documents through his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN).

The document totalling 14 were Tendered from the bar.

They are namely…

1. 1 CTC of Letter from the Nigeria Police to the United States Embassy, dated 3rd February,

2003.

2. 1 CTC of Letter from the

United States Embassy to the Nigeria Police, dated 4th

February, 2003.

3. 12 CTC’s of bundles of president Bola Tinubu’s Educational Record from the Chicago State University.

4. 6 CTC’s of president Tinubu’s immigration documents and US Visas.

5. 1 CTC of Report of the

Committee on the Allocation of the Federal Capital of Nigeria.

6. 1 CTC of Form EC8D for Kano State in respect of the 25th February,2023 presidential election.

7. 1 CTC of Form

EC8D(A) in respect of the presidential election of 25th

February, 2023.

8. 1 CTC of Originating summons in SC/CV/354/2023 dated 28th February, 2023, filed by the AG’s of Adamawa, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto

States

9. 1 CTC of page 35 of ThisDay Newspaper dated 5th March, 2023.

10. 1 СТС of frontpage and page 5 of ThisDay Newspaper of 17th February, 2023.

11.1 CTC of page 2 of Sunday Sun Newspaper of 19th March, 2023

12. 1 CTC of page 28 of Nigerian Tribune Newspaper of 23rd February, 2023.

13. 1 CTC of Page 27 of The

Punch Newspaper of 3rd

March, 2023.

14. 1 CTC of Pages 1 and 7 of

The Nation Newspaper of 3rd

March, 2023.

The Court admits all documents as evidence.

President Bola Tinubu is to commence with oral evidence of witnesses on 5th July.

The court takes a swipe at the PDP, for acting against the ethics of the legal profession by always speaking to newsmen on the matter that is before the court.

These comments made by the counsel , the court says is most often misinterpreted by social media giving a false narrative of what happened in the court room.