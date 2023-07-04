Enugu State Governor, Dr. Peter Mbah, has appointed Mr. Ladi Akeredolu-Ale, an award-winning journalist, Managing Director of Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBS).

Until his recent appointment, Ladi was the Controller, Current Affairs at Channels Television in Lagos State.

His appointment was contained in a statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Professor Chidiebere Onyia on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The veteran journalist is expected to bring to bear over 30 years of experience in journalism in the state broadcasting service.

It is expected that Mr. Akeredolu-Ale would drive a media revolution, inspire drastic reforms in media innovation and creativity, and turn the state-owned media service into one of the best revenue-generating organisations in the state.

The statement reads in part:

“Mr. Ladi Akeredolu-Ale has been appointed the MD of the ESBS. Before his appointment, he was the Controller, Current Affairs at Channels television headquarters in Lagos, Nigeria.

“He is a multiple award winner being the Nigeria Media Merit Award winner of Television Presenter and Reporter of the Year in 2001, Diamond Award for Media Excellence as Reporter of the Year in 2004, as well as Nigeria Media Merit Award Programme Presenter of the Year 2019.

“A veteran of almost 30 years standing in television broadcasting, he was also Director General and Chief Executive of Ondo State Radio and Television Corporation between March, 2009 and February, 2017.

“He holds both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Sociology from the Universities of Ilorin and Lagos in 1992 and 1998 respectively and is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School Chief Executive’s Programme of 2011.”