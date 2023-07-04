Chief of Army Staff Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja has paid a courtesy visit to Governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde.

The Governor alongside some top Government functionaries in the state received the Nigerian Army boss who was accompanied by other top ranked military officers at his office in Agodi, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

In his address, the Governor extended congratulations to the newly appointed Chief of Army Staff and highlighted the strong collaboration between the Army and the state in maintaining peace and security for the residents, safeguarding lives, and protecting properties.

Advertisement

Maj. Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Army Staff, reassured the governor of the ongoing support from the army in preserving peace and order within the state.