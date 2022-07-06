Ondo COEASU lecturers fault extension of principal officers’ tenure

Lecturers under the umbrella of the College of Education Academic Staff Union Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo Chapter in Ondo State have faulted the elongation of the tenure of the principal officers of the college.

Advertisement

The Union called on the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to order immediate take-off of the Adeyemi university of education with the appointment of a qualified Vice Chancellor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Addressing newsmen in Ondo town at the end of an emergency meeting of the association, the Chairman of the Union, Comrade Adetokunboh Adepoju, said the purported extension of tenure of the Principal officers of the Adeyemi College of Education, amounts to illegality.

He said the act that established the college has been abrogated and replaced with the Adeyemi University of Education Act recently passed and assented by President Buhari.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He expressed concern over delay in the take-off of the Transition Implementation Committee of the University, which they said has generated apprehension and tension in institution community and the people of the state.

The Union urged The federal government to reject any controversial recommendation for the extension or renewal of the tenure of Principal Officers for the College.