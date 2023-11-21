The police service commission is putting together a police reform retreat to gather key stakeholders to discuss important issues surrounding police accountability and community engagement.

The retreat, organized in partnership with united nations development programme and civil rights activists, aims at fostering understanding, collaboration, and generating concrete solutions to improve community policing.

One of the primary objectives of the weeklong retreat taking place here in Benin is to create an open dialogue that allows both law enforcement personnel and members of the society to share their experiences and concerns.

Participants engaged in fruitful discussions and workshops, geared towards identifying the root causes of mistrust and proposing innovative solutions for police reform.

The chairman police service commission, Solomon Arase spoke passionately about the need for transparency and accountability within law enforcement agencies.

He emphasized the importance of implementing policies that prioritize stronger oversight mechanisms that would lead to more effective crime prevention and better public safety overall.

The retired inspector general of police expresses willingness to work closely with members of society to tackle security challenges around the country.

The retreat with the capacity of participants will definitely come out with far-reaching decisions for a better security management in the country, though implementation that is very key to achieving this.

