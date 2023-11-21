Wife of the Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, has described Gender-Based Violence (GBV) as a monster that could mar the future of students noting that rape, attempted rape, sexual molestation, defilement also happen in school environment urging students to be vigilant to avoid falling victim.

Dr. Oyebanji made this known during the first day of her interactive session with male and female students of public schools tagged Baoress Interface With Adolescents Project (BIWAP) held at Mary Immaculate Grammar School, Ado Ekiti.

The forum was organised in partnership with Adolescent Girls initiative for Learning and Empowerment, AGILE for participants drawn from Ekiti Central Senatorial District.

Other stakeholders at the interface also tasked education authorities in the state to always carry out thorough background checks on teachers being employed into teaching service to prevent innocent students from being sexually abused at school.

The Governor’s wife distributed brand new schoolbags to all the students who participated in the session to motivate them.

The other two senatorial districts, Ekiti South and Ekiti North would take their turns to host the First Lady’s Interface.