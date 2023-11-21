Ekiti-based boxer, Esan Oluwafemi has lamented the lack of boxing facilities in the state and appealed to Ekiti state Governor to come to their aid.

The boxer made this appeal at this month’s Ekiti boxing championship where they called on the government for urgent attention over the dilapidated Boxing ring which has been abandoned and lacks training kit needs.

In his speech the Sports philanthropist and enthusiast Israel Adesokan said boxing stakeholders should come together to promote boxing in the state.

He said the newly introduced monthly Boxing Showdown was in partnership with the enviable and remarkable passion and vision of the State governor Biodun Oyebanji towards Sports.