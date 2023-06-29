Former Nigerian boxer Jeremiah Okorodudu has died at the age of 64.

He died on Wednesday at a Lagos hospital where he had been receiving treatment for partial stroke and foot cancer.

Mr Okorodudu gained prominence in the 80s after he competed in the men’s middleweight boxing at the Los Angeles 1984 Olympic Games.

Just last week, his family had pleaded with Nigerians to come to his aid financially so the former Olympian could continue receiving medical attention and also clear accumulated medical bills, unfortunately he did not make it long enough to get all the necessary help he needed.

It was learnt that the surgery to amputate his leg would have been carried out by noon of Thursday if the funds were available. A Medical Doctor who pleaded to be anonymous said Jerry would have survived if the initial schedule to amputate his leg were carried out last Saturday.

Jerry as popularly called in boxing circles was a Bronze Medalist at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane, Australia from 30th September to 9th October and was controversially edged out at the quarterfinals of the 1984 Olympic Games at Vigil Hills on split decision of 3-2 by North Korean Sun Sho Shp which the Nigerian camp vehemently protested.