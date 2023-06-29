President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

He is on a private visit to some monarchs in the State.

President Tinubu landed at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu-Ode area of the State at exactly 10.17am.

He was conveyed in a chopper tagged, 5N FG2, Nigeria Airforce.

He is accompanied by his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu and the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication and Strategies, Dele Alake.

The President was received by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former Governor, Olusegun Osoba and other supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State.

The President left for the residence of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona were he is expected to have a private meeting with the traditional ruler.

He is also expected to have a separate meeting with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo in his palace in Abeokuta, the State capital.

President Tinubu’s last visit to the State was in January 2023 when his presidential campaign train stormed the State. He visited the four paramount rulers in the State and party leaders and supporters.

An invitation message sent out on Wednesday by an aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Babatunde Olaotan called on party supporters, elders, members and residents to welcome his Excellency.

“You’re cordially invited by Governor Dapo Abiodun – CON to welcome His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – GCFR who will be paying us a visit tomorrow, 29th of June, 2023 in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

“All our party leaders, elders and supporters in Ogun East Senatorial District should converge at Awujale’s place by 8:30am while our party leaders, elders, members and supporters in Ogun Central and Ogun West should gather at the Alake’s place by 10.30am.”

