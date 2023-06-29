Residents of Trademore Estate in Lugbe Abuja have faulted the Federal Capital Territory authority, FCTA for declaring the estate a disaster zone.

The aftermath of floods that ravaged Trademore mega estate in Lugbe Abuja last Friday.

Life and properties worth millions of naira were swept away and many were displaced.

Flooding has become an annual occurrence in the estate.

Last year, many houses were marked for demolition after the former Minister carried out an inspection after the floods.

The demolition of houses were not completed and may have contributed to this year’s flood.

Emmanuel Ajoba is a survivor who managed to escape after the flood took over his residence.

He has still not gathered the courage to return home and assess the damage caused by the flood to his property.

Now an axe hangs over the heads of the residents of Trademoore.

On 27th of June, the federal capital territory authority took a tour of the estate and declared it a disaster zone.

The FCT emergency management Agency advised residents to relocate to avoid further loss of lives and properties.

But this has not gone down well with residents of the Estate.

They fault the FCTA permanent secretary for devaluing the estate.

They challenge the FCTA authority to step up to its responsibilities and find a lasting solution to the situation.

Trademore Estate is one of the biggest private owned estates in the federal capital territory with over two thousand housing units.

It is surrounded by over 40 other estates

NIMET has predicted more heavy rains in the days to come

This has grave implications for residents if measures are not taken anytime soon