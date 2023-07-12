An FCT hight court Abuja, presided over by Justice Zubairu Mohammed has granted Trademore International Holding Nigeria Ltd ( developers of Trademore Estate, Lugbe,Abuja ), an order for maintenance of status quo and an interim injunction restraining all the federal government defendants and their employees, from trespassing, or demolishing Trademore Estate,

In the writ of summons filed by Mike Ozekhome, Trademore International Holding had, amongst other reliefs, asked the court to restrain the Minister of FCT, the Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA), the Abuja Metropolitan Management Council ( AMMC ) and the Abuja Municipal Area Council ( AMAC ) from demolishing the estate with the buildings and appurtenances thereon; or evicting the occupants from the said Trademore Estate;

The Plaintiff argued, that if the Defendants through the Ecological Fund had not built a very narrow carnal instead of a huge bridge to allow free passage of water coming from a now broken down and disused dam that runs through several adjoining settlements, coupled with several unstrained excavatory acts of other developers in the area, there would have been no incidence of flooding in the estate.

Trademore Holding therefore sought from the court an order for maintenance of status quo and also an ex parte order of interim injunction restraining all the Defendants, or their agents, servants, employees or privies howsoever and whomsoever, from any acts for further trespass or demolition of the estate or any part thereof, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction

In the ex parte application argued Justice Zubairu Mohammed granted all the Claimant’s injunctive reliefs against the federal government functionaries and agents.

The Judge thereafter adjourned the motion on notice for hearing to the 22nd of September,2023.