A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory has granted bail bail to former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele in the sum of three hundred million naira with two sureties in like sum and he is to deposit his travel documents.

Justice Hamza Muazu who presided over the hearing said these sureties must be owners of landed property in Maitama.

They also to deposit the certificate of occupancy of the properties.

Advertisement

The former CBN governor is to remain in the Kuje Correctional Center till the fulfillment of his bail conditions.

Full trial of the former CBN governor will begin November 28th.

The EFCC has on 17th November, arraigned Mr Emefiele on a 6 count charge of illegal procurement of vehicles to the tune of N9.6billion.

Mr Emefiele had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Advertisement

Counsel to Mr Emefiele while moving his bail application had prayed the court to maintain the earlier bail conditions granted the former CBN governor by Justice Olukayode Adeniyi.

Justice Mu’azu however adjourned till 22nd November for ruling on the bail application.

He had ordered that Mr Emefiele be remanded in Kuje correctional center pending the ruling of his bail application.