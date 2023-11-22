The Israeli government has recalled its ambassador in South Africa “for consultations”, the country’s foreign ministry said.

The move followed the latest South African statements on Israel, ministry spokesperson, Lior Haiat said.

Report says South Africa has been highly critical of Israel’s military operation in Gaza.

Advertisement

Its MPs passed a motion recommending the Israeli embassy’s closure until there is a ceasefire and a commitment to negotiations.

The motion was passed in parliament by 248 votes to 91.

All lawmakers from the governing African National Congress supported it, but it is unclear whether the government will act on the recommendation.

Israel launched a major military campaign in Gaza in response to a cross-border attack by hundreds of Hamas gunmen on October 7, in which at least 1,200 people were killed and more than 200 others taken hostage.

Advertisement

But according to US President Joe Biden, a possible agreement that would see Hamas free some of its hostages is now “very close.”

Since Israel began its retaliatory campaign, at least 13,000 people have died in Gaza, according to the health ministry run by Hamas.

Israel has stated that it is acting in self-defense and that its goals are to destroy Hamas and stop an assault similar to the one that occurred last month.

Report says the recall of Israeli Ambassador Eliav Belotserkovsky came just before South Africa began hosting a virtual summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies, which includes China and Russia, on the Israel-Hamas war.

Advertisement

At its conclusion, the BRICS leaders called for an immediate and sustained humanitarian truce in Gaza.

China’s President Xi Jinping also called for the release of civilian detainees.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa denounced what he called the collective punishment of Palestinian civilians.

Report says Russia’s President Vladimir Putin accused the US of blocking international efforts to bring peace to the Middle East.

Advertisement

South Africa has urged the International Criminal Court, ICC to issue an arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu by mid-December.

In order to look into potential war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, South Africa, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Comoros, and Djibouti have sent a referral to the International Criminal Court (ICC).

In order to enable UN agencies to safely enter the cordoned-off area, the UN Security Council has demanded “urgent and extended humanitarian pauses” for “a sufficient number of days.”

Earlier in the month, South Africa called back its ambassadors from Israel. Israel has not had a South African ambassador in charge for the past five years.