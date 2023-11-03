An FCT High Court, sitting in Maitama, has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), to unconditionally release Godwin Emefiele, former Governor of the CBN or produce him in court on Monday, November 6, by 1 p.m.

The order followed a motion filed by Mr Emefiele against the Federal Government, the Attorney-General of the Federation, the Chairman of the EFCC and the Anti-graft agency.

Ruling on the ex parte motion Justice Adegbola Adeniyi ordered the EFCC to “unconditionally release” Mr Emefiele or in the alternative produce him in court on Monday, November 6, for hearing of the substantive motion on notice to be admitted to bail by the court.

The order, together with the motion on notice shall be served on the Respondents.

Mr Emefiele was first detained by the Department of State Service (DSS) after he was sacked as CBN governor and later transferred to EFCC last week, seeking his release.