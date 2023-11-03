The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetotun says no vigilante group will be used for the November off-season Governorship Election in Imo State.

Speaking at a Stakeholders meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital, the IGP while allaying the fears of stakeholders on security said vigilante groups have no assigned roles in an election.

Leaders of different Political parties, traditional rulers, religious leaders, heads of security agencies, leaders of thoughts and the Electoral umpire converged at hall in Imo to discuss issues of election.

They gathered for a Stakeholders meeting with the inspector general of police to ensure Peaceful Election on November 11 Governorship poll in the State.

For the IGP, all arrangements have been made for proper policing of the Election and urged politicians to play to the rules.

Speakers took turns to express their worries and suggest ways to have a peaceful Election.

With the assurances from the Nigerian police, if followed to the later, the November off circle Governorship Election in Imo State would be adjudged to be free, fair and peaceful.